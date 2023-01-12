Evmos (EVMOS) Trading 25.9% Higher Over Last Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $133.74 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00441280 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,693.36 or 0.31168463 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.45 or 0.01037149 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

