Evolution Advisers Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 12.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $144.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

