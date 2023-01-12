Exchange Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,365 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

