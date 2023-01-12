Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $53.25.

