Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,886 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1,476.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

