Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,516 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHA stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

