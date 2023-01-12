Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.88

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$53.88 and last traded at C$53.64, with a volume of 7094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.44.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$586.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$536.34 million. Analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

