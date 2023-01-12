Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Shares Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Far Peak Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,899,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 134.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,170,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 670,810 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 210.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 689,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 467,512 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 81.4% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 680,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Far Peak Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FPAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,424. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Far Peak Acquisition Profile

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.