Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 190 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

