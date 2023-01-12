Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 3,033 United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BNO opened at $27.28 on Thursday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43.

