Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $297,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 510.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $79.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

