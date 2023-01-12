Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $87.19 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

