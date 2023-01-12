Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $70,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $364.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $450.59.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

