Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.68.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

