Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.55 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $495.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.