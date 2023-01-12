Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after acquiring an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after acquiring an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $222.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $229.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $311.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

