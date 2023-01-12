Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SCHA opened at $42.58 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.