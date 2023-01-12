Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Price Performance

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.69.

NYSE:AMT opened at $228.12 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

