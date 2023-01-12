Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.21. 12,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 4,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Fat Projects Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fat Projects Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Fat Projects Acquisition were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

