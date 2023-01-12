Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $424.80 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005472 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Fei USD has a market cap of $424.80 million and $1.30 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00034999 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00042974 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00018502 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00241301 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.9989774 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,245,826.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

