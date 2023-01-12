Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.21 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $172.14 million and $107.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 94.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00081421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00065081 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.