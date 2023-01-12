FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 6%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.86). 1,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.05).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £29.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.
FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.
