FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 6%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.86). 1,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.05).

FIH group Trading Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 241.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of £29.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,807.69.

Get FIH group alerts:

FIH group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. FIH group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIH group

FIH group Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston purchased 2,500 shares of FIH group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £6,050 ($7,370.86).

(Get Rating)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.