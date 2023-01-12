Financial Survey: NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) versus JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for JOYY and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33 NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80

JOYY currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.11%. NerdWallet has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.37%. Given NerdWallet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than JOYY.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.3% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares JOYY and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 23.37% 4.02% 2.45% NerdWallet -5.44% -12.53% -8.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JOYY and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 1.07 -$80.29 million $6.95 5.18 NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.97 -$42.50 million ($0.42) -24.00

NerdWallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOYY. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

JOYY has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About JOYY



JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About NerdWallet



NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

