First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Financial Survey

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Western Financial and Macatawa Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given First Western Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

This table compares First Western Financial and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 15.76% 9.62% 0.84% Macatawa Bank 34.68% 11.78% 1.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of First Western Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Macatawa Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $102.07 million 2.53 $20.61 million $1.90 14.34 Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 4.55 $29.01 million $0.84 13.02

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Western Financial. Macatawa Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Western Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Macatawa Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 18 profit centers, including 14 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 9 locations in Colorado, and 3 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

