Fluent Financial LLC Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,158,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,297,456,000 after buying an additional 9,388,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after buying an additional 372,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,462. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $100.81 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

