Fluent Financial LLC Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET remained flat at $116.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,206. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $143.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.76 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,957,499.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,643. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.