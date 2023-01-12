Fluent Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

CAT stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.77. 70,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $251.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

