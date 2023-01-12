Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent Stock Performance

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $49.26. 12,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

