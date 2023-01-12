Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 2.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,639. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.77.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

