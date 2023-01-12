Fluent Financial LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.77. 9,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,873. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.64.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

