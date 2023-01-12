Fluent Financial LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.59. 6,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,731. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.01. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $752.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.