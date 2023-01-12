Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $133.99 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $144.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

