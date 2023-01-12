Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $904,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $51.92.

