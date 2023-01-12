Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.81 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.72. The firm has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

