Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

