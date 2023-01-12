Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in FOX were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after buying an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FOX by 20.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after buying an additional 341,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,792,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.6 %

FOXA opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

