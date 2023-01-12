Frax Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $12.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

