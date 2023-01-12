Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and $729,981.66 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00447579 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,746.71 or 0.31613387 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.32 or 0.01052476 BTC.

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.