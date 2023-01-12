FRX Innovations’ (FRXIF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Greenridge Global

Greenridge Global reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for FRX Innovations’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
FRX Innovations Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRXIF opened at $0.21 on Monday. FRX Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
FRX Innovations Company Profile
