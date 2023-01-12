Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.19. Funko shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 2,402 shares changing hands.
FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.
The company has a market cap of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
