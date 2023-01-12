Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $11.19. Funko shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 2,402 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Funko Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $564.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $365.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Funko by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

