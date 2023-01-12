FY2024 EPS Estimates for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RCI Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Shares of RICK stock opened at $96.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $97.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.08%.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.