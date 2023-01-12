FY2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $13.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 3.5 %

WSM stock opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $3,726,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

