FY2026 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $62.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $60.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%.

argenx Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARGX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($435.48) to €450.00 ($483.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $395.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.80. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.