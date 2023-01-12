FY2026 EPS Estimates for argenx SE Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $62.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $60.34. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($15.54) per share.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%.
argenx Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of argenx stock opened at $395.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.80. argenx has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $407.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after buying an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after buying an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.