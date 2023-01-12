G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded up 19.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $10,353.57 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00081286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00024027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

