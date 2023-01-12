Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,022,759. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $329.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.01 and a beta of 0.72.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
