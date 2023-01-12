Gables Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 10.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $417,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 9.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $824,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shares of SHEL opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.54. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

