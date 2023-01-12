Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,300 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. 127,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,218,375. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

