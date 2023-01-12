Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 67.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,405,594. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $77.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

