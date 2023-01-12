Galxe Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. Galxe has a total market capitalization of $72.25 million and approximately $18.35 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Galxe has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00007079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Profile

Galxe was first traded on May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

