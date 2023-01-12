Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $9,395.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,395 ($114.46) and last traded at GBX 9,240 ($112.57), with a volume of 66167 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,145 ($111.42).

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,791.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,225.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2,338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a GBX 130 ($1.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.10%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

